Eunice man killed in hit and run

EUNICE, La. — One man was killed in a hit and run incident on Friday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, Eunice Police were called to the area of South Aymond Street (Highway 13) for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police found Darius Edwards, 25, of Eunice lying in the roadway, unresponsive.

Bystanders were performing CPR on Edwards, and police quickly took over until Eunice Fire Department and EMS medics arrived. Edwards was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to police, witnesses said Edwards was riding an electric scooter northbound in the center turn lane, when he was hit by a gray SUV traveling southbound, passing vehicles at a high rate of speed. They said the vehicle stopped for a few seconds before continuing in the same direction.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and its driver. The driver was taken into custody.