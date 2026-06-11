Eunice City library renovations aim to restore historic look while keeping services available

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. — Drivers along West Park Avenue in Eunice may notice caution tape and construction barriers outside the Eunice City Library, but city leaders say the work marks a new chapter — not a closure — for one of the city’s oldest public buildings.

Mayor Scott Fontenot said the renovation project has been years in the making, dating back to when Eunice separated from the Opelousas Unit Public Library and began operating its own system.

“We've been planning this for a long time … probably about eight years ago … we decided … now it's time to step up and … do some renovations to our library inside and out,” Fontenot said.

City officials said the renovations are funded through sales tax revenue, with a focus on modernizing the facility while preserving the building’s historic character.

The current phase centers on exterior work, including removing an added structure and restoring features that had been covered for decades.

“The big extension … was a so-called roof thing … we're gonna bring it back to all the old windows … the door … a wraparound balcony … new roof … and … some interior work also,” Fontenot said.

The project is split into two phases — exterior improvements first, followed by interior renovations. Until the work is complete, library services have shifted across the street to a satellite location so residents can still check out materials and access resources.

Children’s programmer and community outreach coordinator Jenna Donaldson said staff and patrons have continued adapting to keep key services available.

“I mean, I am so happy and honored that the city council really listened to us because we're such a vital, I think, part of the community. We have so many people that need to come in and use the computers … they need to fax. A lot of people need to fax in our community, and we offer that,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said the staff has also had a front-row view of the building’s transformation as parts of the original design reappear.

“It's fun that we have a front row seat … we're watching the stuff come off … look, there's the window … covered up … for 55 years,” she said.

Deanne Daigle, President of Eunice Friends of the Library says she is also excited about the new project.

Fontenot said the renovation is about more than construction — it is an effort to protect a community resource and a piece of Eunice history.

“I'm just so happy to see progress … the library is so important to us … but also the history … we want to preserve it,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot said renovations are expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

If you would like to make a donation to the Library or learn more about their fundraiser, you can call the library at 337-466-7077 or check out the post below.