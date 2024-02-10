Eunice children's Mardi Gras times adjusted for weather

Because of the weather forecast, some changes have been announced for the Eunice Lil Mardi Gras Run.

"We have watched the weather and the forecast indicates in-climate weather arriving Sunday afternoon/evening. We have adjusted our Eunice Lil Mardi Gras Run this year in an effort to provide this family fun, cultural experience while avoiding the potential weather," a post on the event's Facebook page states. "Please arrive on time at the ballpark, get checked in on time and follow the instructions given. If at any time you feel it is best for you to remove your vehicle and participants from the run, you are free to do so."

Everyone who has registered for the event should have received an email about the changes, the post adds.

Gates will now open at 7 a.m., with 7:15 a.m. check-in. Check-in will close at 8:15 a.m., and the first run will start at 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will now be at 11:45 a.m., with the parade rolling at 1 p.m.

