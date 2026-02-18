Eunice celebrates cajun Mardi Gras culture with hands-on Mardi Gras music lessons and more

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. — Lundi Gras in Eunice was filled with music, laughter and tradition as families and visitors gathered to learn more about Cajun culture ahead of Fat Tuesday celebrations.

From the rhythmic clatter of spoon jamming to singing the traditional Mardi Gras song — and even sharing crawfish étouffée — the community came together at the Jean Lafitte Prairie Acadian Cultural Center for a hands-on cultural experience.

Local Cajun musician John Vidrine led music lessons alongside his wife, Jane, encouraging participants of all ages to sing and play along.

“Like these young folks — they’re playing the instruments,” Vidrine said.

Among the participants was eighth grader Sylvia Armentor, who attended with her family. Sylvia and her younger brother Relic taught themselves how to play the accordion and wanted to learn more about the traditional Mardi Gras song.

“It’s fun,” Sylvia said. “I like it, and I like being able to do something that’s part of my culture.”

The Mardi Gras song, sung in French, tells the story of Courir de Mardi Gras — a rural tradition where masked runners travel from house to house asking for ingredients to make a community gumbo.

“The words are very organic,” Vidrine said. “It’s spontaneous — it just happens.”

Sylvia’s younger brother, Relic Armentor, said the lesson helped him better understand the meaning behind the tradition.

“I learned about how they do the run and how it originated,” he said.

Attendees also learned about spoon jamming, a Cajun and folk music tradition that uses everyday items as instruments.

“Folk music is the music of the people — not fancy orchestras,” said park guide Lainey Binnix. “You use what’s available to you.”

Vidrine said events like this are important for passing traditions down to the next generation.

“They’re learning what it’s all about,” he said.

Sylvia and her brother entertained the idea of one day having their own cajun band.