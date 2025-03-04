Eunice Bakery devastated by fire, community rallying to rebuild

EUNICE — A devastating fire ravaged Ray’s Bakery Sunday afternoon, leaving behind a scene of destruction that has shocked the tight-knit community. Charred walls, shattered glass, and the remains of a once-thriving business now stand where the bakery has served locals for more than six decades.

“This is very much the heart of the community,” said Terry Darbonne, Eunice City Marshal, who stopped by to assess the damage. "Every Sunday after church, this was the place to pass by, Ray's Bakery.”

For Darbonne, like many longtime Eunice residents, Ray’s Bakery was a cherished spot during his childhood. He fondly remembers traveling there for the sweet treats that made the bakery a local staple.

The bakery was known for their pocket bread, sugar cookies, Mardi Gras king cakes and more.

“When you get here in the morning, everything was hot and warm. My favorite was the chocolate donuts,” Darbonne recalled with a smile.

The Eunice Fire Department responded swiftly to the scene, confirming that no one was inside when the fire began and that the blaze was brought under control in about an hour. Authorities believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

As construction crews work to board up the building, the emotional toll is evident. Steven Oncale, the bakery’s current owner and the son of its founder, walked through the wreckage, overwhelmed by the destruction of more than 60 years of family history.

“It’s shock and awe right now. It really has not hit me yet,” Oncale said, surveying the ruins.

Throughout the devastation, some items, like the bakery’s vintage 1940s shelving and king cakes, were visibly destroyed.

“This place has been here since 1959,” Oncale said, reflecting on the bakery’s long-standing legacy. “I guess the only thing to do is rebuild.”

The community is already stepping in to help. A bank account has been set up at Washington State Bank in Eunice to collect donations for the bakery’s recovery. Additionally, a benefit dinner will be held this weekend to assist the bakery's employees who are currently out of work. Joey Trichell, Eunice resident will spear head the benefit dinner.

“Helping hands of Eunice, that is the account set up at Washington State Bank where people can go and donate,” said Darbonne. “People in this community help each other.”

Oncale expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

“I am sorry for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your patience,” Oncale said. “But we will be back soon. We’re going to try.”