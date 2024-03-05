Eunice activist receives Humanitarian Award for 50 years of volunteer service.

Eunice, LA- In February, the Mayor of Eunice, Scott Fontenot, recognized Antoinette Harrison for dedicating 50 years of service to the community.

"I was shocked. I do not look for anything or my name to be called or recognized. I was shocked because I do it all from the heart," Harrison said.

Harrison's journey to serve started way back as a young child in the city of Eunice. Growing up in a single-parent household, she spent most of her adolescent years at Golden Star Baptist Church, where her mother volunteered often.

"She said always go out into the community and help, don't just sit at home and pray. That is not what this is about. We had mission groups in the church, and they would go out and see about sick people, and I was right there with my mom helping her with that," said Harrison.

Her upbringing would light a fire in her soul to continue to help others. Harrison volunteered in military hospitals in the eighties, aiding injured and displaced soldiers.

" The military is something I will miss the most. It's something I wanted to do, and the stories you hear from these people are so powerful," said Harrison.

She found herself spending more time in hospitals, but this time, it was not for the benefit of others.

" My stomach was constantly hurting, and doctors found out I had colon cancer, but they caught it in time," said Harrison.

Throughout the years, Harrison would also battle Lupus and a brain disorder, but it didn't stop her from what she loved most.

" I just want to continue what I am doing because, without God, I wouldn't have made it this far," said Harrison.

Harrison would go on to help and assist the thousands displaced by Hurricane Katrina and Laura. She managed to donate countless boxes of clothes and necessities.

Her dedication to helping those in need did not go unnoticed. Family and friends honored her in January with gifts and flowers to show appreciation.

"It's not about me, and yes, I have been sick a lot, but it doesn't matter. I will continue what I am doing," said Harrison.