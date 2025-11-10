Escaped Ville Platte inmate arrested in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — Braylon Johnson, a Ville Platte inmate who escaped nearly three months ago, was brought into custody by Opelousas Police Department Sunday.

Officers with OPD were notified Johnson was spotted at a gas station within city limits. Upon arrival, officers saw Johnson in the parking lot, but when they tried to make contact with him, Johnson ran. After a brief chase, the officers were able to apprehend Johnson and bring him into custody.

Johnson was arrested on July 29, 2025, for charges of domestic abuse, aggravated battery and child endangerment. He also had a bench warrant out of St. Landry Parish, authorities say.