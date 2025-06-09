Escaped prisoner recaptured after more than a year

Eunice Police have recaptured a man who escaped more than a year ago.

Andrew "Bumper" Morrison, 47, escaped from custody while he was being treated at a local hospital in May 2024. To read our story about that, click here.

On Sunday, Eunice Police got a tip about where Morrison might be. They got a search warrant, but before they served it they saw Morrison and a woman enter a vehicle and leave the location.

Police tried to conduct a stop, but the driver attempted to evade them. A few blocks later, the vehicle was stopped after an officer had positioned his fully marked police car directly in front of the vehicle.

Police say Morrison got out from the passenger side and ran. After a brief pursuit and a struggle, Morrison was brought into custody. He allegedly had drugs in his possession.

Morrison was booked with:

Turning Movements and Required Signals-- (Misdemeanor)

Stop Signs and Yield Signs; Penalties for Violations-- (Misdemeanor)

Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)-- (Felony)

Aggravated criminal damage to property -- (Felony)

Drug Paraphernalia-- (Misdemeanor)

Simple Escape (Felony)

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor)

More arrests are expected, police say.