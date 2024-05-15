BOLO: Eunice inmate escapes from custody

Law enforcement officers in Eunice were searching in the North St Mary Road area for an inmate that escaped from the Acadian Medical Center while being treated.

He was accompanied by a Jailer at the time.

The inmate is identified as Andrew Morrison, 46. He's described as a black man, 5’9”, 210lbs, bald, with tattoos over both eyebrows, and on his right cheek area.

He was wearing an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs, chains, and a belt.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morrison, please contact Eunice Police or St Landry Crime Stoppers.

