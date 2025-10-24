Escaped inmate captured by Opelousas Police, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KATC) — The Opelousas Police Department, working with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that escaped inmate Bryan Mickens was located and taken into custody early Friday morning.

Authorities said Mickens was apprehended without incident at approximately 6:30 a.m. Details surrounding his capture and any additional charges have not yet been released.

“The Opelousas Police Department would like to thank the community for their cooperation and the numerous tips that assisted law enforcement in safely bringing this individual back into custody,” the department said in a statement.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.