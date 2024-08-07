Watch Now
News

Actions

Efforts Underway to Restore Water in Plaisance Following Water Main Break

Water
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted
and last updated

PLAISANCE — According to the Plaisance water system's website, a boil water advisory will be issued once water is restored.

The water was disconnected earlier Tuesday afternoon after a water main break occurred on Hwy 182. Repair crews have been working on the line since the afternoon. There is no word on where the repairs stand or if water has been restored.

You can click hereto read the full message from Plaisance water system's website. We will make sure to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.