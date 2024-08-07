Efforts Underway to Restore Water in Plaisance Following Water Main Break

PLAISANCE — According to the Plaisance water system's website, a boil water advisory will be issued once water is restored.

The water was disconnected earlier Tuesday afternoon after a water main break occurred on Hwy 182. Repair crews have been working on the line since the afternoon. There is no word on where the repairs stand or if water has been restored.

You can click hereto read the full message from Plaisance water system's website. We will make sure to bring you more information as it becomes available.

