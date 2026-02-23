Easter market coming to Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KATC) — An Easter market is coming to Opelousas at the Louisiana Equine Sales and Event Center just in time for you to fill those Easter baskets — but that's not all.

Easter market coming soon

Wendy Fryer, event coordinator at the venue, says a $10 admission gets you a full day of entertainment featuring an Easter egg hunt and the opportunity for photos with the Easter Bunny, keeping kids entertained while parents browse at a "one-stop-shop."

Fryer told KATC there will be a variety of local vendors and food trucks on March 22 from 10 am until 3 pm. If you're interested in becoming a vendor, she says you can sign up until the last minute for a booth space. Booths are $75 and available indoors or outdoors.

For more information on the event or the Louisiana Equine Sales and Event Center, click here.