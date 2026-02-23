Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Easter market coming to Opelousas

Easter egg coloring
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Susan Walsh/AP
Easter egg coloring
Easter market coming soon
Posted
and last updated

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KATC) — An Easter market is coming to Opelousas at the Louisiana Equine Sales and Event Center just in time for you to fill those Easter baskets — but that's not all.

Easter market coming soon

Wendy Fryer, event coordinator at the venue, says a $10 admission gets you a full day of entertainment featuring an Easter egg hunt and the opportunity for photos with the Easter Bunny, keeping kids entertained while parents browse at a "one-stop-shop."

Fryer told KATC there will be a variety of local vendors and food trucks on March 22 from 10 am until 3 pm. If you're interested in becoming a vendor, she says you can sign up until the last minute for a booth space. Booths are $75 and available indoors or outdoors.

For more information on the event or the Louisiana Equine Sales and Event Center, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.