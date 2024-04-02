Drivers Raise Safety Concerns After Traveling Down Nap Lane

Opelousas, LA—Every minute and every hour, cars travel down Nap Lane daily. Some say it's not the best commute and that it's unsafe.

The reality of traveling down Nap lane hits home for Melvin Jollivet, a bicyclist who frequently travels the road.

"I almost got hit on this road," said Jollivette.

The incident brings back memories of how he lost his brother traveling down a similar road.

"My brother got killed on a road like this. He was riding his bike when another car hit him. The driver thought he hit a mailbox but didn't; he hit another human," said Jollivette.

Others, like Katie Sanchez, say riding down Nap Lane in St.Landry Parish is a headache.

"And it's really small and narrow," said Sanchez, who lives along the road.

It's so narrow that Sanchez says you have to be careful.

"If your turn is too short, you will fall in the ditch," said Sanchez.

And for Sanchez, the worst has already happened.

"When I first moved here, I backed up in the ditch," said Sanchez.

" We understand the road is narrow, and it's not safe to travel on; as you can see, the traffic is nonstop in this area," said Parish President Jessie Bellard.

Bellard says the Parish has requested state funding to widen the road, repair the gutters, and improve drainage.

"The road right here is so expensive to fix we cannot do it with our money, so they will hopefully put up 2.5 million while we put up $500,000 from the Smooth Ride Program and get this section done," said Bellard.

The project is expected to begin once the Parish can access the funds which should be later this year.