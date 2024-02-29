Driver in Port Barre fatal hit-and-run crash arrested

PORT BARRE, La. — A 34-year-old Washington man was arrested Wednesday for negligent homicide in a hit-and-rush crash that left a bicyclist

dead.

Ryan Scott Soileau was arrested on a felony arrest warrant at Troop I. He was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on charges of hit and run and negligent homicide.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., on Friday, January 26, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 103 near Alex Stoute Road, north of Port Barre, according to a spokesperson for Troop I. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Daniel Craig Leger of Port Barre.

The initial investigation revealed Leger was traveling north on LA 103 near the fog line when an unknown northbound vehicle struck his bicycle from behind. The impact caused Leger to be ejected from the bike. The spokesperson stated that the vehicle continued northbound on LA 103 as it fled from the scene. Leger wore dark clothing, and the bicycle had a red flashing LED light.

Leger was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

