Driver identified in Eunice barbershop hit-and-run; service dog missing

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. — Eunice police have identified the driver accused of crashing into a longtime barber shop, running from the scene and entering a nearby home without permission Saturday night, but authorities are withholding the person’s name while an arrest warrant is pending.

The crash left a gaping hole in the right side of the building housing Stanford’s Barber Shop, shattered windows, a broken utility pole and debris scattered across the property. It also left owner Stephen Stanford and his girlfriend, Robin Guidry, searching for Chance, Guidry’s 13-year-old service dog, who disappeared after the impact.

Police said the driver took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. A short time later, at 8:39 p.m., officers received a report that the vehicle had crashed into Stanford’s Barber Shop and that the driver had run down Maple Street.

At 9:03 p.m., a caller reported that a man had entered a residence while covered in blood and then left. The caller described him as a muscular Black man wearing white shorts. Investigators later determined that the man had entered the home without permission, police said.

Police confirmed the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run and said one injured person was believed to be the driver.

“We have identified the driver; however, we are withholding his identity pending an arrest warrant being issued,” Eunice police said in an update.

Police said the driver is expected to face charges of unauthorized entry of a residence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and additional charges connected to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Cellphone video taken immediately after the crash showed pieces of the building and vehicle scattered across the parking lot. By daylight, tire marks could still be seen leading toward the damaged property. Smashed windows, splintered wood, vehicle parts and a large pile of debris surrounded the hole torn into the building.

Stanford and Guidry were in a building behind the shop when they heard and felt the crash. Stanford said they would normally have been in the front portion of the property, but they had recently begun spending time in the newly completed back area.

“We heard a loud explosion and even vibration like a bomb,” Stanford said. “She said, ‘I think somebody hit your building.’”

When they walked outside, Stanford said they saw the injured driver get out of the vehicle and run away.

The impact heavily damaged the right side of the property and sent debris across the area. Stanford said the force was powerful enough to throw a guitar from one side of the room to the other.

“You would never expect someone to just completely come through your home,” Stanford said. “I have to thank God that he placed us in the back.”

Stanford has operated his Eunice barber shop for more than 35 years. He said the business has been at the location since 1989.

“I’ve been here for over 35 years,” Stanford said. “This shop has been here since 1989.”

Despite the damage, Stanford said he had already contacted a carpenter and planned to begin repairs as soon as possible. His goal, he said, is to get back to cutting hair.

As Stanford and Guidry began examining the damage, they realized Chance was missing.

Chance had been resting near the front portion of the property when the vehicle struck the building. His bed and water bowl were near the damaged area. Guidry believes the impact frightened him and caused him to escape through a window.

“He got scared and he ran out the window, and now we can’t find him,” Guidry said. “He won’t go to nobody. He only comes to me, and I really want him back.”

Robin Guidry Chance

Guidry described Chance as a military service dog who assists her with low blood sugar and post-traumatic stress disorder. She said he is trained to remain close to her and may be too frightened to approach anyone else.

Chance is a 13-year-old rat terrier-dachshund mix with a primarily black coat, white underside, white chest and white paws. His ears stand upright.

The last confirmed sighting of Chance was at the property before the crash. Guidry said emergency responders reported possibly seeing a frightened dog running along College Road afterward. She and Stanford have been searching in that area.

“He’s scared right now. He’s running scared,” Guidry said. “He’s missing me. He’s a one-owner dog. He won’t go to nobody.”

Guidry is offering a $500 cash reward for Chance’s safe return. She is asking anyone who spots him to note his exact location and immediately contact her at 337-550-5445.

“I don’t even know if he’s drinking right now, if he’s eating,” Guidry said. “Please bring my dog home to me. That’s all I want.”

Police have not announced an arrest. The crash and the allegations against the identified driver remain under investigation.

