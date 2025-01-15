Driver dies from injuries sustained in St. Landry Parish Crash

OPELOUSAS, La. — A person injured in a St. Landry Parish crash earlier this month has died from their injuries.

On January 5, 2025, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 3043 less than a mile east of Webb Lane. This crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Nakeisha Pitre, of Opelousas, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Chevrolet United States Postal Service mail vehicle, driven by Pitre, was traveling east on LA Hwy 3043, with a 2023 Honda Passport following behind. The driver of the Honda entered the westbound lane of LA Hwy 3043 in an attempt to overtake the Chevrolet. As the Honda was passing, the Chevrolet began to slow and turn left toward a private driveway, crossing into the Honda's path and resulting in a collision with the rear of the Chevrolet, the spokesperson stated.

Pitre, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the Chevrolet and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries.

On January 15, 2025, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified that Pitre died from injuries related to the crash. This crash remains under investigation.