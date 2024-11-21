Driver barely misses head-on collision in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS — Tuesday afternoon, Sidney Carroll says he almost lost his life while traveling to St. Landry Parish for work.

"And before I knew it, that car came by me and just swooped in the wrong direction," Carroll said.

Imagine driving to work—traveling your regular commute—and then this happens: a car comes at you in the wrong direction at 125 miles per hour.

The driver, Sidney Carroll, says the scary moment was all caught on his dashboard camera. He then posted the video to his social media page which gained over 100,000 views.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver in the other car was in the middle of fleeing police moving eastbound on US 190 heading towards Port Barre.

Police say the driver, Kenan Diquan Charles, crossed the median speeding westbound on US 190 towards oncoming traffic.

Police were in the process of tracking down Charles for narcotics possession and trafficking.

"It happened so fast, I didn't know what to think, and then it hit me that I was almost in a near-death experience," Carroll said.

Carroll says he is lucky and thankful to be alive.

"I could have been in the funeral home right now," said Carroll.

Due to the safety of other drivers, the sheriff's office ended the chase.

Charles is still on the loose and wanted by police; he faces two charges: aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer.

"Once you see the car, it's too late; thank God I didn't respond because that way, he could respond because he had no room for error," said Carroll.

Anyone with additional information about this crime can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device, or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous, and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

