Disability Pride Event to Celebrate Inclusion, Community in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, LA. (KATC) — Community members from across St. Landry Parish are invited to attend the inaugural "Neva Let Your Disabilities Define You" event on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St. Organizers say the celebration is designed to recognize the achievements, talents and contributions of individuals with disabilities while promoting inclusion and community engagement during Disability Pride Month.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Activities will include food, games, door prizes and other entertainment for attendees of all ages.

1st "Neva Let Disabilities Define You" Pride Event

A featured highlight of the event will be the recognition of Elijah Duplechain, who will serve as this year’s grand marshal and spotlight honoree.

Organizers are also encouraging participation in the Parade of Disabilities, with registration available in advance. Vendors interested in taking part in the event may also register before the celebration.

The Disability Pride Event aims to create an atmosphere where individuals with disabilities can be recognized and celebrated while fostering greater awareness and understanding throughout the community.

For additional information, contact Jamie Cormier at 337-692-7931 or by email at Jamie.cormier@gmail.com.

The event is sponsored in part by St. Landry Parish Government and community partners committed to supporting disability awareness and inclusion.

