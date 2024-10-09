Debris from Moosa Memorial demolition to be repurposed into Parish roads

EUNICE — Moosa Memorial Hospital once stood on Moosa Boulevard until the Parish Government demolished it after it sat vacant for 18 years.

Built-in 1955, the Hospital served as a community hub, creating memories for those who once worked there. Along with those memories, debris from the demolition is also left behind, but Parish President Jessie Bellard says it will be put to good use.

Three months ago, we introduced you to Lynn Pavich, a nurse who worked at Moosa Memorial Hospital.

" I look at these pictures, and it brings tears to my eyes because there are so many memories," said Pavich.

She kept memories in a scrapbook from 1976, when she worked at the Hospital. For others, it's where they took their first breath.

" It breaks my heart; many generations have lived in this town, and I was one of the first babies to be born in this Hospital," said Bernadette Mills, an Eunice resident.

But what was a painful goodbye for some was just an eyesore to others. The building sat vacant and became more of a problem for those working and living in the area; vandalism was just one of a few issues.

"Many neighbors were complaining, and I do not blame them. The hospital was full of asbestos, and we removed it. Then, this year, we started the demolition process, said Parish President Jessie Bellard.

And every piece of debris from the demolition will not go to waste.

This material will be used to put underneath the road, not on top of it. We have parish roads that have no foundation; right now, we put limestone, and it just goes straight through," said Bellard.

One building that remains on the property, Bellard says, will return to business and serve as a leasing office. As for the land, once it's cleared and cleaned up, the Parish plans to put it up for public sale.

