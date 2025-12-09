Sheriff releases new footage and images from jail escape — Watch the full conference below

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The ongoing dispute between St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard and Sheriff Bobby Guidroz intensified this week as both officials continue to debate how three men escaped from the parish jail last week and the number one question remains: Could the jail break have been prevented?

Over the weekend, Bellard said the jail does not have enough manpower to properly supervise the people housed inside, calling staffing shortages the primary issue contributing to recent security problems.

On Monday afternoon, Guidroz pushed back, releasing 13 photos he said highlight the real problems inside the 40-year-old facility. The images show broken locks, plumbing issues, damaged brickwork and equipment from an ongoing construction project that the men reportedly used to climb out of the building.

Below is the newly released surveillance video showing the escape from the St. Landry Parish Jail:

New released video of jail escape

“Leaks in the roof, rain coming into the building, water leaking on doors and locks—there is no reason for it,” Guidroz said during the press conference.

Bellard disagreed with that characterization, insisting the building itself is not to blame.

“The bricks and mortar are fine, and I have everything to back it up,” he said.

Guidroz acknowledged the Sheriff’s Office needs improved training and better pay to retain deputies. However, he also questioned how the parish is managing the jail maintenance tax, which he says generates between $700,000 and $800,000 a year.

“It generates seven to eight hundred thousand dollars. Where is it?” Guidroz asked.

Bellard responded that the Sheriff is “pointing fingers,” adding that the parish repairs issues as they come up.

“The jail is 40 years old, and every time something breaks—we fix it,” Bellard said.

"I have an architect coming from Baton Rouge tomorrow — a corrections specialist — to help design ways to fix the cinder block issues and prevent escapes. If I have to spend the money myself to protect the public, I will. But this only applies to the third floor — that’s where the mortar is weakening. The other floors have brick and mortar on the outside protecting them.

I’m ready to do what I need to do to protect people from inmates escaping because parish government didn’t want to spend the money," said Guidroz.

As of Monday night, one of the three escapees remains at large.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Note to viewers: During the conference, you may briefly see a hand appear in front of the camera as the reporter marks time codes while recording.