Deadly Opelousas crash highlights need for bicycle, driver safety

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A deadly crash in Opelousas is raising new concerns about safety for both bicyclists and drivers sharing the road.

Police say a bicyclist was struck Saturday afternoon on Highway 357 near Pujo Street and later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. Balloons now mark the location where the crash happened.

Safety experts say tragedies like this highlight the importance of awareness and responsibility for everyone on the roadway.

Ronald Czajkowski, a safety coordinator with Destination Zero Deaths Acadiana, said bicyclists must follow the same rules as drivers when traveling on public roads.

“They have to be in the right lane, as far to the right as possible,” Czajkowski said. “In a situation like this where you have no shoulder, you may actually be on the travel portion of the roadway.”

He said bicyclists are required to obey traffic laws, including stopping at intersections.

“You have to come to a complete stop and proceed when it’s safe to do so,” he said.

Czajkowski also stressed the importance of visibility and protective gear, especially when riding in areas with active traffic.

“You should have a forward-facing white light and a rear-facing red light, and that has to be illuminated when you are on the bicycle,” he said. “I also suggest wearing proper clothing, which would include a safety helmet.”

At the same time, he said drivers also play a critical role in preventing crashes.

“The driver’s responsibility is to give at least three feet of space when they encounter a bicyclist,” Czajkowski said. “If a bicyclist wants to be in the middle of the lane for travel, then they can be.”

He emphasized that roadways are shared spaces, regardless of who is using them.

Czajkowski said extra caution is necessary, especially for bicyclists who are more vulnerable in crashes involving vehicles.

“You basically have to lean on the side of caution, because if you are involved in a crash with a vehicle, it may not work out at all,” he said.

He added that in areas lacking sidewalks or clear signage, both cyclists and pedestrians must take additional responsibility for their safety.

“There’s no signage or anything that tells pedestrians when to cross, so you have a great responsibility for your own safety at that point,” he said.

His message to everyone on the road is simple:

“Pay attention.”

Officials have not released additional details about the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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