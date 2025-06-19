Creole Heritage Folklife Center: Preserving culture through Juneteenth and beyond

ST. LANDRY PARISH (OPELOUSAS) — While Americans only began recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, Rebecca Henry, director of the Creole Heritage Folklife Center in Opelousas, says its roots go back much farther—and for her, preserving those roots is a lifelong mission.

Located inside a house that’s more than 100 years old, the center is like stepping back in time. For nearly three decades, Henry has run the center with three pillars in mind: culture, heritage and tradition.

“I feel that it is vital for us to have a place where we can encompass everything—Juneteenth, agriculture, culture, heritage and tradition,” Henry said.

Henry has spent nearly 30 years educating visitors about the complexities—and simplicity—of Creole identity.

“Creole—you talk about it someplace and everybody will give a different definition as to what it is,” she said. “But it’s really not complicated—they make it complicated, but it’s really not.”

A major part of that identity, she said, lies in names—names passed down through generations, connecting African American families who were once separated across the South.

“Can you imagine when they said they were freed, and they just dropped everything?” Henry said. “But then go where? You had no money, you had no clothes, you had no home, you had no identity. So it was like you were freed, but where am I gonna go? Who am I really?”

This Juneteenth, Henry is encouraging families to dig deeper into their past, just like she teaches students to do during her two-week summer camp at the Folklife Center.

“When they learn something here about their culture, and I send them to interview their grandmothers and their grandfathers, then they come back and they talk about their family,” Henry said. “Each child in here will know about your family, because you’re gonna get up and say, ‘Well my mawmaw said, or my nanan said, or my paran said, or my uncle said, or my tetan said.’ Ask your mom why she calls you that. Why do you have that name?”

In addition to the summer camp, Henry is also hosting a special Juneteenth La La Gala on Friday at the Evangeline Downs Event Center.

“You’re gonna go back in time,” she said. “Because a lot of times we have la las and we have galas, but it’s just a dance and you have no history. You just went to the dance and you danced. I’m gonna tell you why you’re there.”

The Juneteenth La La Gala will take place Friday, June 20—social hour starts at 6:00 p.m., and a silent auction starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person, with all proceeds supporting the Folklife Center’s educational programs.

Semi-formal or formal attire is required.