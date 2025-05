DOTD social media says that I-49 north is shut down after a crash.

"I-49 North is closed at LA 10 (Lebeau) due to an accident. Motorists are being diverted onto LA 10 East to US 71 North. Congestion is minimal at this time," a tweet states.

DOTD's website, 511la.org, says that there was an accident at mile marker 27, and "all lanes blocked."

We'll update this story as soon as we have more information.