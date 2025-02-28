Crafting Colorful Creations: Mardi Gras hats spark joy across Acadiana

WASHINGTON — Nestled along a quiet road in Washington, there’s a home where creativity flows as freely as the beads scattered across the floor.

“Is my lipstick, okay?” A voice from behind the door belongs to none other than Renee Daigle, the mastermind behind a colorful array of Mardi Gras hats that have captured the hearts of customers from coast to coast.

You’ll stumble upon Daigle’s workshop, where the walls are lined with beads in every hue imaginable—each piece more intricate than the last.

“I made some cake and other goodies,” Daigle offers, setting the tone of a space that's as much about community as it is about art.

The home doubles as Daigle’s creative hub, a workshop where she crafts her signature hats that have gained national attention.

Daigle first started making these flamboyant creations back in Clearlake, Texas, during Mardi Gras season. What began as a seasonal hobby has blossomed into a full-fledged business, driven by a passion for vibrant designs.

“So I make Mardi Gras hats,” she says, surrounded by beads, feathers, and tools of the trade.

The hats, which come in all shapes and sizes, are constructed with hundreds of beads, each one meticulously placed to create a dazzling effect.

“These are the big beads; this is where the weight comes in,” Daigle explains, showing off the pieces she’s currently working on and a method use to add weight to the hat.

Using arts and crafts materials and a lot of creativity, Daigle crafts each hat by hand.

“I like to use a bunch of different colors,” she says, gesturing toward the array of beads that sparkle in the light.

The final touch? “It’s creativity and a hot glue gun,” she laughs.

Daigle first started making the hats for fun in 2002, but what began as a simple pastime has turned into a thriving business. Now, her Mardi Gras hats are sold nationwide, from California to Texas—and beyond.

“I’ve sold them right off my head,” Daigle chuckles, recalling how people often approach her after seeing one of her hats in person.

Her signature creations, especially those in purple and gold, have become popular among people looking for bold, one-of-a-kind accessories. And it’s not just hats—Daigle has created crawfish and alligator-themed designs, catering to those who want something truly unique.

“It takes a bold person to wear one of those,” Daigle smiles.

And if customers have a special hat, they’d like to bling out? Daigle’s happy to personalize it.

“If you have your own hat and want me to bling it out for you, I can do that too,” she says.

Each hat takes approximately two hours to make, and while Daigle loves every minute, the process isn’t without its challenges. From the heat of the glue gun to the careful placement of each bead, it’s a labor of love.

“Ouch,” she says with a playful wince, referring to the occasional burn from the hot glue.

“That steam from that hot glue gun—it will blister you,” she laughs.

But despite the occasional pain, Daigle says the reward is worth it when she sees people wearing her creations.

“I want them to feel proud, knowing it was made with care, love, and joy. I want them to feel proud. It’s an amazing feeling seeing people wear my hats,” she says, beaming.

Daigle’s hats start at $60 and can range higher, depending on the design and complexity. Each piece is crafted with care, ensuring that every buyer walks away with something truly special.

For more information about Daigle’s hats or to check out her collection, you can visit herFacebook page .

