Congé Spring Carnival rescheduled

DATE CHANGE: Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy’s Spring Carnival is moved to Sunday, March 30th.

Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy of the Sacred Heart’s annual Spring Carnival, called Congé, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 29 is moved to Sunday, March 30 due to weather.

The carnival will kick off at 9:30am with an Easter Egg Hunt and end with a Mass on the grounds at 4:00pm celebrated by Monsignor Keith DeRouen.

This family friendly event is open to the public and will feature a silent auction, live music, carnival games, fun jumps, rock climbing, food trucks, confetti eggs and more!