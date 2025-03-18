Community voice concerns at Town Hall Meeting with Rep. Cleo Fields

ST. LANDRY PARISH (OPELOUSAS) — U.S. Congressman Cleo Fields (D) held a town hall meeting at the Delta Grand Theatre in Opelousas, Monday night.

Engaging with fired-up community members on pressing issues, including potential cuts to Medicaid, high tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump, and the future of the U.S. Department of Education.

"I've never served in Congress when the Democrats didn't control the House, they didn't control the Senate, and they didn't control the White House," said Fields. "This Congress and this White House is very content on doing it alone...and I think that's not good for America."

The gathering, which marked the sixth grassroots event his campaign has hosted since February, allowed Fields to address concerns and share his stance on these hot-button topics.

One of most urgent issues of the evening was potential cuts to Medicaid, which would drastically impact Louisiana’s low-income citizens.

Fields noted that 1.4 million people in Louisiana depend on Medicaid for healthcare, and any cuts to the program could leave many without vital services.

“Louisiana is a state that’s gonna be drastically impacted by any Medicaid cuts because so many of our citizens depend on Medicaid as their way of healthcare,” said Fields. “It would be a drastic cut—not only to the state budget. So at the end of the day, there's a real, serious impact that these Medicaid cuts would have on the state of Louisiana."

As the night drew to a close, Fields called for action from voters, encouraging them to contact the White House directly with any concerns about the current administration's policies.

You can contact the White House directly by calling (202) 456-1111.