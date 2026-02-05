Community remembers Wilbert “Bobby” Ledet for a lifetime of service

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Wilbert “Bobby” Ledet is being remembered as a man who dedicated his life to serving others—both in public office, on the court, and in the classroom.

Ledet spent decades giving back to his community, whether it was through his work on the Washington City Council or his commitment to educating and mentoring young people across St. Landry Parish and beyond.

“I was there the day that he passed,” said his daughter, Loretta Alexander.

“I know he’s in heaven—because he earned his place there.”

Family and friends gathered Wednesday afternoon to remember Ledet’s life and legacy, sharing stories, laughter, and memories. Former Washington Mayor Joe Pitre and Ledet's grandson's were among those in attendance.

“He loved zydeco, and he also spoke a little French,” Alexander recalled, as loved ones reminisced about the “good old days.”

“When he walked into the room, it was black gold,” Pitre added.

Known to many simply as “Bobby,” Ledet served District 4 on the Washington City Council for more than 40 years. Former Mayor Joe Pitre described him as a leader who never hesitated to stand up for his community.

“When it was time to make a vote that benefited the town of Washington, he was right there—ready to lead,” Pitre said.

Current Washington Mayor Dwight Landreneau says Ledet was also a mentor and a steady presence.

“I leaned on Coach Ledet,” Landreneau said. “He would just come and sit with me, and we would sit, joke, and laugh. And I’m sure a lot of people knew this, but I’ll say it anyway—that man could dance.”

“He was a man of God and everything a community could ask for. District 4 was truly fortunate to have such a great leader," councilwoman Mary Ann Lavernge said. "He led with kindness and purpose. I have big shoes to fill, but I’m grateful he trusted me and welcomed me to serve—allowing me to take his place after he retired. I loved him very much.”

Beyond city hall, Ledet’s impact was felt deeply in local schools. He worked as principal at Melville High School and Melville Elementary School. He also served as assistant principal and head basketball coach at Palmetto High School, coached basketball at Sunset High School, and taught at George Washington Carver. His work in education also extended into Acadia Parish.

“He was instrumental in launching the Washington Technology Lab and played a key role in bringing computers to the community center, giving children in District 4 access to technology and learning opportunities," Lavernge said.

Family members say his greatest role, however, was at home.

“When my mom got sick, the way he cared for her—he never left her side,” Alexander said.

His grandson, Stanley Alexander, says those moments are memories he will always cherish.

“Every weekend he’d take me places, get crawfish, and give me a little money,” he said. “He was my favorite one—me and him were close.”

Another grandson, Kenyon Alexander, says Ledet was his biggest supporter.

“He taught me so much. He came to my basketball and football games since I was five—he was my number one fan,” Alexander said.

For family, friends, and the community he served for decades, Wilbert “Bobby” Ledet will be remembered as someone who loved everyone and always looked for ways to give back.

Wilbert “Bobby” Ledet was 87 years old.

If you want information on funeral services click here.

