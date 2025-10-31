Community Connection: Opelousas officers join families for a safe Halloween night

ST. LANDRY PARISH — It wasn’t just ghosts and goblins out on the streets of Opelousas Thursday night — police officers were also walking through neighborhoods to help make sure families could enjoy Halloween safely.

Chief Graig Leblanc and his officers patrolled through three neighborhoods, greeting families and handing out candy. LeBlanc said the walk was about more than just safety — it was about connection.

“We’re part of the community, and we just want to see people smile,” LeBlanc said. Parents say they appreciated seeing officers out with them, calling it a sign of unity.

“It’s a time for us to be unified and show that there’s unity in the community of Opelousas,” said Joe Anderson with OPD.

Officers also shared reminders to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. They encouraged families to stick to sidewalks, use crosswalks, and only visit homes with their lights on. Drivers were asked to slow down, stay alert, and avoid distractions.

Police also reminded parents to check their children’s candy before letting them eat it.

“Please wait until you get home so parents can inspect the candy,” Anderson said. “ If anything looks suspicious, don’t consume it.” The Opelousas Police Department says they hope the community walk helps build trust while keeping families safe during one of the busiest nights of the year.

