Donation drive held to help St. Landry Parish students stay warm

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Community advocates gathered Thursday afternoon for a donation drive aimed at helping students in St. Landry Parish stay warm this winter. The event, organized by the Brian Walker Non-Profit Organization, collected coats, knitted hats, gloves, jackets, and heaters for local students in need.

Brian Walker, the late owner of Club Heels, passed away last year due to complications from a stroke. To honor his legacy, his close friends have come together to continue his mission of giving back to the community, especially as cold weather approaches.

The Opelousas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, in partnership with their non-profit, the Opelousas Achievement Foundation, supported the drive by donating heaters to ensure that families have the resources they need to stay warm during the winter months.

“We discovered that there was a significant need for students in St. Landry Parish,” said Perry Fontenot III, a member with Kappa Alpha Psi. “With the arrival of the winter vortex, we took the initiative to step up for our community and make sure students have everything they need to stay warm. We’ve collected knitted hats, gloves, jackets, hand warmers, heaters, and much more.”

Donation Drive to Continue Through Sunday

The donation drive will continue through Sunday, and organizers are encouraging the public to drop off jackets, gloves, knitted hats, and socks at Club Heels. In addition to the student donations, fans are also being collected for local elderly residents in need of assistance.

“It's about making sure that no one is left behind, especially during this cold season,” Fontenot said. “We want to make sure everyone has the resources to stay warm, whether it’s a student, or an elderly neighbor.”

How to Donate

Donations can be dropped off at Club Heels, and organizers will be collecting items until Sunday. Anyone interested in contributing can contact the organizers directly at the phone numbers provided here: (346)-201-8913 or 337-308-1417.