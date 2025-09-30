Community bike ride through Opelousas shines light on sickle cell disease

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The National Association of University Women’s St. Landry Branch is bringing the community together for more than just a bike ride — it’s about raising awareness and support for families living with sickle cell disease.

On Monday, dozens of riders took to the streets to show solidarity with those battling the blood disorder. For participants like Christin Mallet, who lives with sickle cell, the event was personal.

“It’s basically a roller coaster,” Mallet explained. “One day you’re fine, and the next you’re in excruciating pain.”

Amaysa Rideau, who also lives with the disease, shared the same struggle.

“It’s difficult at times — you never know when it’s going to happen,” she said.

Organizers say the goal of the ride is not only to raise awareness but also to educate the community about the challenges families face every day.

“It’s about bringing a community together to let these individuals know we support them,” said NAUW president, Jackie Gradnigo.

According to the CDC, sickle cell disease affects red blood cells, making them hard and sticky. They can block blood flow, which leads to severe pain and other health complications. CDC data also shows about 90 percent of those affected in the U.S. are African American.

Mallet, a mother of a 7-year-old daughter, hopes events like this one will spread knowledge in communities of color.

“In the Black community, a lot of us aren’t educated on it — even though it’s so predominant in our race,” she said.

She also stressed the need for change in the healthcare system, saying patients with sickle cell often face stereotypes when seeking treatment. “My main goal is to fight for change within the system,” she added.

If you would like to learn more about sickle cell disease, you can click here