City parks to be closed on Easter Day in Opelousas

North City Park and South City Park will be closed on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, and reopen on Monday, April 1, 2024.

According to Opelousas City officials, the parks' closure is to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.

Mayor Julius Alsandor had this to say:

"The recent surge in gun violence and shootings has deeply unsettled the community, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action. Following thorough deliberation and consultation with Opelousas's Chief of Police and their administrative team, it has been concluded that the closure of these parks is an essential measure to safeguard the public and avert any potential future harm."

You can read the full news release below: