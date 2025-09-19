City of Ville Platte investing $2 million to renovate city parks

VILLE PLATTE — Construction crews are hard at work at Ville Platte’s Northside park — part of a city-wide effort to renovate and revitalize recreational spaces for families. Mayor Ryan Williams says the upgrades are just the beginning of giving residents more to enjoy outdoors.

Williams said the city wanted to make visible progress for the community.

“I wanted to get this moving so people can see the progress. We uplifted the courts, we added splash pads, and we put up new basketball goals, new playground equipment and pavilions. We want to show people we are doing the work and not just talking,” Williams said.

Four parks across the city have received major upgrades, including Hargrove Park, which is dedicated to former Police Chief Romeo Hargrove. Visitors there will notice new splash pads as well as signs of ongoing construction.

Williams said the work is far from finished.

“We will be developing soccer and flag football fields,” he added.

The $2 million project is funded by the state. Williams said the improvements were long overdue, with hundreds of families visiting the city’s parks each week — especially after school and on weekends.

Along with new playgrounds and courts, the city is also improving safety by adding lighting and cameras at some locations.

Other parks getting upgrades include the Native Plant Heritage Park, the Gloria S. Frank Hope Park, and Northside Park, which remains under construction.

“And that’s the thing — the kids, just to see the smile on their faces,” Williams said.

The Mayor says he’s even exploring the idea of bringing food trucks into one of the parks to give residents more options while they enjoy the new facilities.

Improving public spaces has been another top priority for the Williams administration.

Construction is ongoing at Northside Park as well as the new soccer and flag football fields, which are expected to be completed by the summer of next year.

“This is just the start. We have so much more to do for our city, and I’m proud of what we’ve already accomplished together.”