Opelousas hosts public meeting on water system improvement plan

Opelousas is holding a public meeting to discuss improvement plans for the city's water system.

The meeting will be held on Monday, October 28, starting at 5:00 p.m. in the council chambers at Opelousas City Hall, 105 Main Street.

According to officials, a presentation will outline key findings from recent system assessments, identified issues, proposed solutions, and the projected costs associated with the proposed improvements.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor encourages "all citizens to attend this important meeting."

"This is an opportunity to learn about the future of our water system and how these improvements will benefit our community," Mayor Alsandor said.

