City of Opelousas hosting August Youth State Recreation Track Meet

OPELOUSAS, La. (KATC) — The City of Opelousas Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Youth State Recreation Track Meet on Saturday, August 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the recently renovated Donald Gardner Stadium, welcoming athletes, coaches, families, and visitors from communities across Louisiana.

The event is open to kids and teens ages 5 to 17. Organizers like Walter Guillory say it's an informal meet, meaning kids don't have to show up in uniform or be a part of a team. They can simply show up with a parent or guardian, ready to register. Awards will be presented to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers.

Youth State Recreation Track Meet Coming to Opelousas

Registration is now open. Participants may register online by scanning the QR code on the flyer below, or by picking up registration forms at South Park, Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walter Guillory

Neighbors are encouraged to come out and support the young athletes. Admission for spectators is $10 and concessions will be available.

For more information, you can contact Guillory at 337-564-2031.

