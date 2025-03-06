Church Point woman dies of injuries

An 86-year-old Church Point woman has died of injuries she sustained in a crash, state police say.

Anna Landry died after a crash that happened around 2 a.m. on February 28, trooper say. It happened on La. 357 near its intersection with La. 358.

She was riding in an SUV that veered off the road to the left and into a ditch, then struck a mailbox and overturned.

Landry was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured. The driver was wearing her seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, and Landry died on Monday.

As part of the investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from the driver.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "While not all crashes are survivable, wearing seat belts correctly can significantly improve your chances of survival and reduce injury severity. Ensure that the seatbelt is correctly positioned across your hips, chest, and shoulders, and make sure that children are securely fastened in appropriate car seats. These measures are crucial for arriving at your destination safely. Additionally, distracted and inattentive driving remains a leading cause of crashes in our state. Adhering to these simple precautions and following all traffic laws can significantly enhance road safety."