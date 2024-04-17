Church Point caregiver arrested, accused of stealing

A Church Point woman has been arrested, accused of stealing money from the woman she was supposed to be caring for.

Vanessa M. Venable, 57, was booked with exploitation of persons with infirmities.

The investigation began in February when a family member called deputies to report that their mother's caregiver had stealing from her. Venable had been hired three years ago to be the 72-year-old woman's 24-hour caretaker.

Two family members reviewed the banking account that was shared with the victim, and stated that approximately $20,543.79 was missing from the account. Venable was suspected of the unauthorized use of funds; the family gave her access to the checkbook and bank card to pay for the victim’s residence and basic needs. The family also gave Venable authorization to use funds from the account to pay Venable’s cell phone bill, purchase cigarettes, and to pay for gas for her vehicle while she was running errands for the victim.

Upon further investigation by detectives, it was learned that Venable allegedly used funds from the account to pay utility bills for the address listed on Venable’s driver’s license, used the bank card at three different casinos, and used the bank card at gas stations several times, purchasing gasoline from different gas pump numbers minutes apart for more than one vehicle.

On April 12, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued, charging her with exploitation of persons with infirmities.

On April 15, 2024, Venable was arrested and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, where she was booked on the arrest warrant.