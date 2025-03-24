Chief dismissed from "whistle-blower" lawsuit

Former Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot was dismissed Thursday from a federal lawsuit filed by a lieutenant alleging he was retaliated against for reporting wrongdoing, our media partners at The Acadiana Advocate report.

Judge Robert Summerhays, U.S. District Court, Western District of Louisiana in Lafayette, dismissed Fontenot from the lawsuit primarily because the chief is retired, The Acadiana Advocate reports.

Michael Dunn alleged in the June 4, 2021, lawsuit he suffered retaliation under the First Amendment and whisteblower law after reporting "pervasive corruption and misconduct" at the Eunice Police Department under Fontenot from 2017 until he resigned in December 2022, the newspaper reports.

