Cheap Thrills: Yambilee Building transforms into Halloween house of horrors

OPELOUSAS, La. — If you're looking for some Halloween fun indoors this year, you may have to look no further than St. Landry Parish.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Scare actors pop out at you at every corner in the Yambilee Building as St. Landry Parish Government hosts its fourth annual haunted house.

In Opelousas, zombies, ghosts, ghouls and goblins come alive at the Yambilee Building for the fourth year in a row as St. Landry Parish Government shifts the property into a spooky haunted house.

It runs from Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Halloween night. While no bags are allowed, costumes are encouraged. We're told security will be on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly and safely as well. Perhaps the best part, it only costs two dollars per person.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Be sure to look over your shoulder when you move through St. Landry Parish Government's haunted house. Jumpscares are present throughout.

"They can go in and out again and again and again because that's normally what they do, they'll leave out, and they couldn't see everything at one time so they'll go back through the line and come through again," says Cilicia Savoy, Events Director for St. Landry Parish Government. "That's a benefit and it's more costly for the parents, you know, we don't charge $50 to get in through the door, we charge two dollars."

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Werewolves roam the halls of the Yambilee Building as you wind through a maze of fearsome creatures Tuesday through Halloween night. The haunted house is open from 6 - 9 p.m. each night.

KATC had the chance to get an inside look at the attraction before it opened to the public and can confirm it is frightening. Still, Savoy says there is no set age limit, it's about what you can stomach.... if you dare.

"It's 44 characters and 17 rooms," Savoy says. "So it's pretty scary compared to last year when we only had 13. As far as scariness, when all is said and done, I'd give it a 9 or 9.5 out of 10."

St. Landry Parish Government The flyer for the 4th annual St. Landry Parish Haunted House at the Yambilee Building Oct. 29 - 31.

