Chatrian Home in Grand Coteau holds rich legacy of love and resilience

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Chatrian home, now an Airbnb, once served as a sanctuary for two women whose resilience and bond would shape the town of Grand Coteau during a time of racial adversity.

In honor of Black History Month, we spotlight Madame Theresa Chatrian and Mary Louise Charles—two women who defied the odds of racism and became like family, leaving a legacy that continues to impact the community today.

"Ms. Louise was a character," says 92-year-old Myrtle Lewis. "She was a little nice old lady, smart, but do not rub her the wrong way—she would let you know what’s going on."

The Chatrian home, believed to have been built in the early 1800s, is tucked in the heart of Grand Coteau. Inside are keepsakes and treasures, many of which once belonged to Mary Louise.

"She would take care of everything over here. They had pecan trees, they had fig trees," recalls Lewis, adding that her children often came by to pick pecans and figs from the property.

At 19 years old, Mary Louise Charles came to Grand Coteau with her father, mother, and seven siblings following the catastrophic 1927 flood. They sought refuge at the Chatrian home, owned by the Cajun-French family of Madame Theresa and her husband Théodule Chatrian, farmers who practiced sharecropping and owned land.

As the Chatrians traveled and worked closely with religious groups in the area, Mary Louise adapted quickly to her new life in Grand Coteau.

"She couldn’t read and couldn’t write. She lived just a settled life. She would go to church and come back and maybe go to the store," says Lewis, a family friend.

Deborah Simeral, current owner of the Chatrian, adds, "Mr. and Mrs. Chatrian asked her if she would like to help them in the bakery and kitchen. She said yes, and she never left."

Mary Louise spent her days baking, sewing, cooking, quilting, praying, and cleaning. She also spent time honoring her faith with the family’s priest, Father Cornelius Thensted, who would later build a school and community center for people of color. Today, the Thensted Center stands as a symbol of progress, offering opportunities for people of all backgrounds to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

As Mary Louise and Madame Theresa grew closer over the years, a strong bond was formed between them. Following Madame Theresa’s death in the late 1970s, Mary Louise learned that her life would change forever.

"It stated in the will that Mary Louise would inherit this home... and the 25 acres of land, some cattle, and a checking account," says Simeral.

In a time when racial divisions were deeply entrenched, Mary Louise’s inheritance stood as a testament to the power of love and unity. It was an opportunity few people of color would ever see during that era.

"It was just pure love between the two, pure love," says Simeral.

Mary Louise passed away at the age of 101 on March 4, 2010. Today, the Chatrian Home is owned by Deborah Simeral and her husband, Ken Simeral. They rent out the home as an Airbnb, and recently the home was honored with the 2024 Stewardship Award for a rehabilitation project by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Chatrian Home continues to stand as a reminder of the lasting impact of two women’s extraordinary lives and their unwavering bond, even in the face of adversity.

