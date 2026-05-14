Century-old Stelly’s in Lebeau stays competitive as gas prices remain high ahead of summer travel

ST. LANDRY PARISH — LEBEAU, La. — With gas prices remaining high and summer travel season approaching, local mom-and-pop gas stations across St. Landry Parish are working to stay competitive while customers continue feeling the strain at the pump.

At Stelly’s Grocery and Gas Station in Lebeau, drivers are still stopping to fill up despite rising fuel costs. The business — a century-old staple that has served the area for 104 years — says traffic has remained steady even as prices continue climbing.

Ignacio Ledezma, who operates a towing company with his father, said rising fuel prices are forcing drivers like him to make difficult financial decisions.

“Actually, I was looking at the gas prices,” Ledezma said. “I was gonna pay with my money, but I’m like, you know what, let me just wait until I get to Port Barre.”

Ledezma said diesel costs have become especially difficult for businesses that rely on heavy-duty vehicles every day.

“I got to let my dad pay, he got to swipe his card,” he said. “That’s the only thing they’ve been helping me out lately with diesel. I’ve been paying for my diesel, so it’s a plus, especially in this economy.”

He said filling up his tow truck can cost close to $200.

Owners at Stelly’s say they continue monitoring prices closely to remain competitive with larger chains and truck stops located along Interstate 49.

“It just depends on where we get our gas from to determine what we gotta do with our prices,” said Mike Pilgreen, an owner at Stelly’s. “The prices are higher, so that means you gotta go up on your gas a bit, but competitive, we like now selling regular for 3.90 and diesel is at like 4.92.”

According to AAA, the average price for regular gasoline in Louisiana is hovering around $4 per gallon, while diesel prices are nearing $5 per gallon.

Business owner, Joel Stelly, says while gas sales have remained stable, higher fuel prices are affecting customer spending inside the grocery store.

“It’s gonna take away some of the money they would normally spend in the grocery store,” said Stelly. “But as far as sales wise, we’re still competitive with everyone else.”

Owners say their rural location has helped maintain steady business, as Stelly’s remains one of the only fuel stops for miles along Highway 71 in Lebeau.

Despite the higher prices, Stelly’s owners say they have not seen a major drop in customers and have actually noticed traffic increasing in recent weeks.

