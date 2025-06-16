Caught in the rain: How to stay safe when your car starts to hydroplane

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Over the last month, storms have appeared nearly every day in Acadiana, and for many drivers, the rain is more than just a nuisance—it can be a hazard.

Drivers say having to drive in it makes the weather even more frustrating.

“If it's raining, I’m going to pull over. If I can't see, I’m not going to risk it — my life or someone else’s,” said Elizabeth Spell, a cautious driver who’s no stranger to navigating Louisiana roads in wet weather.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux says one of the biggest dangers during rainstorms is hydroplaning, when a vehicle loses traction after making contact with standing water on the roadway.

“Hydroplaning is one of the most major issues — and it can be scary, especially when you’re traveling on Highway 190 between Krotz Springs and Port Barre,” said Chief Boudreaux.

Drivers agree that stretch of road is especially risky.

“Yes, I drive there a lot near the Three Mile Lake area close to Krotz Springs, and you absolutely can hydroplane. There are puddles all over the road,” said driver Jason Fitzgerald.

Chief Boudreaux gave tips on what to do if you find yourself in a situation.

“If it’s raining, reduce your speed,” Boudreaux advises.“ And keep your hands firmly on the wheel, steering in the direction you want to go. Most importantly — do not slam on the brakes. That can lock your tires and send your car into a spin.” State Police also urge drivers to slow down during storms — even below the speed limit — which many locals support.

“Oh yes, I always go below the speed limit,” said Spell. “My husband says I might get a ticket, and I say, ‘Great — it’s better than risking my life.’”

Your car can also break down in bad weather, so what should you do if it breaks down on the road during a storm?

“If you get stuck, pull over and slow down. Try to move as far to the right as possible. If there’s no shoulder, pull over as safely as you can — but stay inside your car and keep your seatbelt on,” Boudreaux said. “A lot of people want to get out and look around. Don’t. Other drivers may not see you, and that can lead to serious crashes.”

Law enforcement also warns against using your hazard lights while driving in a storm — unless your vehicle is disabled.

According to Louisiana law (LA RS 32:327), driving with your hazard lights on is illegal unless your vehicle is stopped on the road or shoulder due to an emergency.

Hazard lights can confuse other drivers and make it challenging to see turn signals or brake lights, increasing the risk of collisions.

Additionally, headlights are required by law when your windshield wipers are in use due to weather.

