Carolyn Baker Marzette: Breaking Barriers in Law Enforcement and Inspiring Future Generations

Carolyn Baker Marzette’s journey to becoming the first full-time African American woman on the Opelousas Police Department’s (OPD) task force is a testament to determination, courage, and a deep commitment to service. Marzette’s path to law enforcement was not one that followed the traditional route. Before joining OPD, she served in the United States Air Force, where she honed her skills in discipline and service. Her journey took another significant turn when she moved to Missouri with her husband, who was preparing to relocate to Germany. However, Marzette’s story wasn’t meant to end there.

Having already gained life experience, Marzette made the decision to return home to Opelousas. She credits a family member for pushing her toward a career in law enforcement. “My aunt, who was a sheriff for St. Landry Parish, said that she heard the OPD would hire a woman, and she thought I would be a good fit for the job,” Marzette recalls. “So, I said maybe so.”

It wasn’t long before Marzette landed a job with the Opelousas Police Department, though it was not in the role she initially envisioned. Like everyone else, she began her career as a receptionist. Yet, despite the position, Marzette’s ambition was unwavering. “

We all started from the desk, said Marzette. "I liked the desk, but after a while, I told them, ‘If I don’t get on the road, I will quit.’”

Her tenacity and drive were clear, and she quickly transitioned into a more active role within the department.

Marzette’s role in law enforcement, however, extended far beyond the typical duties of a police officer. She believed her purpose was to do more than just carry a gun and a badge; she wanted to have a real, positive impact on her community.

“Everybody that I meet, they’re as good to me as I am to them, said Marzette. "In the Bible, it says if you want to make friends, show yourself friendly, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Her approach to policing was rooted in kindness, empathy, and a commitment to building trust within her community.

Throughout her career, Marzette has been a beacon of inspiration, particularly to women who aspire to break barriers in their own fields. As she reflects on the progress women have made, Marzette expresses deep pride in seeing them thrive.

“If you desire to become president of a company, said Marzette. "Women couldn’t apply for jobs that they have now, I’m so proud of them, I love it.”