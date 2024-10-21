Carencro man accused of domestic violence in shooting

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Carencro man in connection with the shooting of an Opelousas woman.

Erik Dwayne Babineaux, 40, was booked with Attempted Manslaughter, Obstruction of Justice, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment and Felon In Possession of a Firearm.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to a reported shooting in the area of Country Ridge Road, Opelousas.

A woman was found with a bullet wound to the upper torso and was immediately transported to an area hospital.

Also present at the home was Babineaux and a 6-year-old child. An investigation led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol and the arrest of Babineaux on the listed charges, deputies say.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.