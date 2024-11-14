Cankton Elementary staff remembers beloved custodian John "T-John" Miller

CANKTON — Teachers, faculty, staff and students at Cankton Elementary are remembering their beloved custodian Mr. John Miller, also known as "T-John". The 61-year-old passed away last week, on school grounds.

“Sometimes we have bad mornings and to get up and see that man smiling, knowing that he was here two hours before us, getting everything ready, just perks you up,” said Cora Comeaux, a teacher who work closely with Miller.

It's been a somber week for staff at Cankton Elementary. According to the school's principal, Miller suffered a heart attack while at the school.

The memories of Miller resounded through the halls and across campus as staff shared memories; Trees were wrapped in ribbon, purposely the color blue---Miller's favorite color.

"It's so heartbreaking because Mr. Miller was everything to us," said Shaterral Johnson, another teacher.

He was more than the school's custodian.

"He loved us all, like we were his own children,” said third grade student Lyla Castille.

"He was a like a big brother to me. Like, every need that we had, he took care of it. I felt he was the backbone of this school," said Sibera Broussard, a P.E. teacher.

"Gates were unlocked, cafeteria was ready; I mean things were ready to start the day. That strong coffee was made,” said Comeaux.

Miller's spirit could capture a room, while his soul touched the hearts of many.

“It's surreal,” said Principal Crystal Compos.

Derek Mire, the school's assistant principal was the first of many on scene. He says he did everything to try to save Miller's life.

"You start the process of administering CPR, and your instincts just kick in and I just kept on fighting,” said Mire.

He says he used an AED in an effort to save Miller's life, but it wasn't enough.

"As much as it pains me that I didn't get to say goodbye to him, it makes me stronger for my friends, because I do not have those memories. I only have the good ones,” said Comeaux.

Miller’s career began at Cankton Elementary 14 years ago and since that time, he made the school feel like a second home for some.

“He had his six o’clock crew that were kindergarten teachers and he would walk them in, carrying their belongings, and walk them to their classrooms,” said Compos.

