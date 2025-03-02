Cankton Celebrates 5th Annual Courir de Mardi Gras with Chicken Run Tradition

CANKTON, La. — The small town of Cankton came alive on Saturday for its 5th annual *Courir de Mardi Gras*, a beloved tradition that blends fun, excitement, and a bit of wildness.

“I just love being with my friends and watching drunk people chase chickens,” said one trail rider, reflecting the lighthearted spirit of the event.

Nearly 100 people, a dozen horses, and several capitaines set out across town from Landon Pitre Memorial Park, waving to onlookers as they threw beads and ran through nearby fields in pursuit of chickens. The event, featuring bright purple, green, and gold attire, has grown into a spectacle that attracts both locals and visitors alike.

“It’s a purple, green, and gold tradition that entertains from beginning to end. The most exciting part is the chicken run, which draws onlookers from all over, including people from outside of town. Everyone comes to experience the fun.

Mark and Stacey Sims, who traveled from Shreveport to watch the action, were among the many visitors impressed by the event.

“It’s a lot of fun for sure. You do not see anything like this in Shreveport,” said Stacey.

Cankton Police Chief and Mardi Gras Capitaine Brent Breaux, who is deeply involved in the event, noted the growing intensity of this year’s chicken chase.

“We got some quick chickens this year. They better get on their game,” Breaux joked.

After a chicken was successfully captured by one of the runners, the mood was high. “Ole lord, I need a break,” said the runner, catching his breath after the fast-paced chase.

So, what’s the story behind the iconic chicken run? According to Breaux, the tradition starts when the runners approach farmers and ask for donations for a community gumbo. The farmers, in turn, offer a challenge: catch a chicken and it’s yours.

The runners, ranging in age from young to middle-aged, hunt down the chickens with pride. Catching the chicken is the ultimate victory, and the event brings the whole community together.

While *Courir de Mardi Gras* is a wild tradition, it also serves a charitable cause. Breaux explained that the event raises funds for the Louisiana Special Olympics torch run, adding a deeper layer of meaning to the fun.

For some attendees, like Clarice Boullion from Crowley, it was their first time experiencing the event. “It’s just amazing — all the horses and stuff,” she said, already planning to return next year.

Paige Lee, a trail rider who has participated for years, shared the special meaning the event holds for her. “This is special to me personally because we get to ride with all our friends and family, and we get to bring people together from the community.”

With laughter, racing chickens, and plenty of community spirit, the Courir de Mardi Gras in Cankton continues to be a Louisiana tradition worth celebrating year after year.