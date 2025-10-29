Burn bans tighten across Acadiana

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Even with a little rain in the forecast, conditions across Acadiana remain dangerously dry.

St. Landry, Acadia, and Evangeline Parishes are all under active burn bans as drought conditions persist across the region. Fire officials say gusty winds and low humidity are creating the perfect setup for fires to spread quickly, even from something as small as a spark.

“Even though we’ve just recently received rainfall, we still very much are in a drought,” said Matthew Rabalais, fire chief for St. Landry Fire District 3. “With these high winds we’re seeing, conditions are very favorable for rapid intensification of grass fires." The burn ban prohibits all open burning, including leaves, trash, and bonfires, with the only exception being outdoor cooking. Violators could face civil fines or even criminal charges if property is damaged.

Fire officials say it’s often the smaller actions that spark the largest blazes— tossing a lit cigarette out a car window, dragging a chain along the highway, or parking a hot vehicle on dry grass can all lead to wildfires in these dry conditions.

While burn bans are in place, sugarcane farmers are exempt under state law. Agricultural burns are permitted but must be conducted by trained professionals following strict safety guidelines.

As outdoor fire danger remains high, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is reminding residents to practice fire safety indoors as the first strong cold front of the season moves in. Winter is the deadliest time of year for home fires in Louisiana.

Chief Bryan J. Adams with the Department of Public Safety said space heaters should always be kept at least three to five feet away from anything flammable, be plugged directly into a wall outlet, and never be left unattended or running while sleeping.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal's office, so far this year, 69 people have died in 51 residential fires across Louisiana— fifteen more than this time last year.

Adams adds that working smoke alarms save lives. Anyone in need of assistance can apply for Operation Save-A-Life, a free smoke alarm installation program offered through the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Residents can find more information about burn bans, home heating safety, and Operation Save-A-Life at lasfm.org or by contacting their local fire department.

