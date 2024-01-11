Buckwheat Jr. and The Ils Sont Parts Band nominated for Grammy

St. Landry, La-Buckwheat Zydeco J., Reggie Dural Jr., and his band Ils Sont Partis Band are headed to the Grammys. Their album, New Beginnings, is nominated for Best Regional Roots, but this nomination is slightly different.

"It's a blessing. First CD doing it on our own, my one without my father," said Reggie Dural Jr.

"The reality of it for me is surreal. I really dont think it will hit me until I touchdown in LA and hit the red carpet," said Robert, "Saxy" Richard, saxophonist.

His father is Zydeco powerhouse Stanley "Buckwheat Zydeco" Dural Sr. This time, Reggie Dural, his son, will take a trip to Los Angeles to try to score his first Grammy with his band.

"I started young with my father, and I learned a lot from him in the process, really not noticing he was teaching me at the same time, " said Dural.

He's now using what he learned from his father to continue his legacy and start one of his own.

"He was my biggest inspiration; he was a great father and best friend," said Dural.

His father passed away in 2016, but he says the bond hasn't changed, and it's only gotten stronger.

"The group of guys I have now feels the same. When I say a family affair, you don't have to be bloss related to be family," said Dural.

To be on board with these guys and becoming a part of Buckwheat Zydeco was like an invite from the Avengers. They play for bigger crowds, so it's an honor," said Richard.

The album New Beginnings, up for nomination, is a sultry mixture of Blues, Jazz, and, of course, a south Louisiana favorite, Zydeco, but it may have a familiar tune.

"It's 100 percent me; a lot of people say it sounds like my father, but I had to have learned something from him; I have been around him since the age of 18, 19 years old, said Dural.

The album delves into Dural's personal life with one song dedicated to his grandmother.

"Grandmom's love, I wrote that for my grandmother when she passed away; certain songs have deep meaning to me," said Dural.

Dural says she pushed him to stay strong while on tour.

"My grandmother used to tell me all the time; it's going to be ok; take care of your dad; stick in there. She also gave me the confidence to keep going," said Dural.

The album sings the songs of love, loss, and life; for these guys, it's more than just a record.

"It's a family affair, and I really mean that, and you know I can't ask for a better group of guys," said Dural.

The Grammy's will occur on February 4th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

