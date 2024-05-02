Broad daylight shooting in Opelousas leaves one injured

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening.

According to officials, they received a call around 5:12 pm reporting a shooting in the 900 block of North Market Street.

Once officers arrived at the location of the shooting, they learned the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The victim is currently in stable condition and is receiving for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

You can also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile APP.