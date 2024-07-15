Breaux Bridge man dies after car crashes into pond

A 72-year-old Breaux Bridge man died early Sunday after the car he was driving traveled off the road and into a pond.

State Police say Joseph Noel was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 a.m. crash.

Noel was driving north on La. 93 near Grand Lake Drive in St. Landry Parish. His vehicle traveled off the road and into a pond, where it sank, troopers say.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 21 fatal crashes, resulting in 22 fatalities in 2024.