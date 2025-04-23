Boil water advisory issued for neighborhoods in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Opelousas after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant, damaging water infrastructure and prompting emergency repairs.

City officials said the incident required a temporary shutdown of water service to restore the hydrant. Though service has since been restored, residents and businesses in the affected areas are urged to boil their water for at least one minute before use until further notice.

Affected areas include:

From Laurent Street going south, including Mistroit Street and parts of East Truman Street.

Ballard Lane, from Laurent Street to Jefferson Street.

I-49 Service Road South from Laurent Street to Janice Street, including Jackson and Janice streets.

The advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to protect public health. Water used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute.

The city has not indicated when the advisory will be lifted but says updates will be provided as water quality is confirmed safe.